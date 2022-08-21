New York reports first juvenile monkeypox case

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 21 August 2022 18:48 Hits: 3

The New York Department of Health reported its first pediatric monkeypox case as nationwide numbers continue to climb.

An updated weekly summary from the department notes one case for a person under age 18 as of Aug. 17, out of 192 total cases in New York State, excluding New York City.

New York City has not reported any pediatric monkeypox cases, per data updated Aug. 19.

The latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data show 14,115 total confirmed monkeypox cases nationwide. New York is reporting the highest case count of any state, with 2,744 confirmed cases, followed closely by California, with 2,663 cases.

The CDC underscores that the risk posed by monkeypox to children is low, but the new case in New York adds to a growing number of pediatric cases nationwide.

The first two pediatric monkeypox cases in the U.S. were reported in late July, and CDC officials said the infections were likely the result of household transmission.

Reports of confirmed and presumed pediatric cases have now surfaced in a number of states, including six in California and five in Texas, according to the latest data from the states’ health departments.

The Oregon Health Authority confirmed the state’s first pediatric monkeypox case last week, noting that the infection had been linked to a confirmed adult case in Oregon. The next day, a monkeypox case was reported in a 17-year-old in neighboring Washington state, according to local media.

Children and teen infections have also been reported in Florida, Indiana and Maine.

Monkeypox cases have been recorded in every state except Wyoming, according to the CDC.

Infections have been most commonly recorded among the community of men who have sex with men, but officials have cautioned that the outbreak can spread to other groups. The virus spreads through close contact with an infected person.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared monkeypox a public health emergency in July, and the Biden administration followed suit earlier this month.

The Hill has reached out to the CDC for more.

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/3609870-new-york-reports-first-juvenile-monkeypox-case/