A win for Democrats

Democrats celebrated the passage of their climate, health and tax package, but debate over the partisan measure now moves to the campaign trail. CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman, Laura Weiss and Paul M. Krawzak examine what the new law could mean for the midterm elections and how both parties could use it to their political advantage. They also discuss the upcoming fight over a stopgap funding measure to ward off a partial government shutdown.

