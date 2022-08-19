Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 19 August 2022 11:19 Hits: 2

It is peak political season here in August, so of course we hit the trail for another batch of Roll Call on the Road photos.

Democratic candidate Patrick Ryan, right, speaks as Republican candidate Marcus Molinaro listens during the New York 19th special election candidate forum at the Roscoe Beer Co. in Roscoe, N.Y. on Thursday, August 18, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Marcus Molinaro, Republican candidate for the New York 19th Congressional district, speaks during the special election candidate forum at the Roscoe Beer Co. in Roscoe, N.Y. on Thursday, August 18, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

The post Roll Call on the Road: Oz in Pennsylvania, Roscoe Beer in New York appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2022/08/19/roll-call-on-the-road-oz-in-pennsylvania-roscoe-beer-in-new-york/