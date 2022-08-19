On The Money — Five things to know about Weisselberg’s guilty plea

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 6
Tonight, we’ll be digging into the recent guilty plea from former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg. We’ll also look at new figures showing the rising cost of raising a child, a new government effort to help customers whose flights have been delayed or canceled and more.
But first, check out The Hill’s first on the ground report from Ukraine.
Thursday’s guilty plea from former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg is a major development in New York officials’ multiyear investigation into the company led by former President Trump.
Weisselberg pleaded guilty to 15 separate charges including grand larceny and criminal tax fraud in an indictment filed in New York state Supreme Court, admitting to what authorities described as a 15-year tax evasion scheme for skipping out on taxes due on $1.76 million in income that wasn’t reported to the IRS.
He was promised a sentence of five months in New York City’s Rikers Island prison — although that could be shortened to a little over three months — as well as five years’ probation. He will also have to make full repayment of taxes, penalties and interest due to the New York City and New York state tax authorities totaling $1,994,321.
Here are just a few things to know about Weisselberg’s plea deal:
New estimate projects cost of raising a child at $310K
New figures show the cost of raising a child is becoming more expensive as the nation grapples with rising inflation.
A recent estimate conducted by the Brookings Institution projected the cost of raising a child for a middle-income two-parent married family with two kids to be north of $310,000.
To calculate the number, experts used an average inflation rate of 2.23 percent, similar to the rate used in the USDA report, to estimate the total cost from 2015 to 2020. But the new report also factors in a 1.77 percent increase in the rate for 2021 and subsequent years.
Isabel Sawhill, a senior fellow in Economic Studies at the Brookings Institution, told The Hill the calculation was based on past trends in the nation’s inflation rates.
Buttigieg announces DOT dashboard for delayed, canceled flights
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a letter to CEOs in the airline industry the Department of Transportation (DOT) will be launching a dashboard to help customers determine what they are owed if a flight is delayed or canceled.
Buttigieg chastised the airlines for “unacceptable” delays and cancellations Americans have experienced this summer, saying customers “deserve clear and transparent information on the services that your airline will provide, to address the expenses and inconveniences resulting from these disruptions.”
Democrats press social media platforms over FBI threats
House Democrats asked social media platforms to turn over information about threats to federal law enforcement officials and how they combat the violent posts, according to letters sent to eight companies Friday.
House Oversight and Reform Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) and
Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.) demanded Meta, Twitter, TikTok, Truth Social, Rumble, Gettr, Telegram and Gab respond with details about their policies and data on the threats.
The Biden administration is proposing to restore chemical safety regulations that were loosened under the Trump administration.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is proposing to reimpose certain safety requirements that apply to facilities including agricultural supply distributors, chemical manufacturers and distributors, food and beverage manufacturers and oil refineries.
