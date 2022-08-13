Anne Heche’s son mourns his mother: ‘Hopefully my mom is free from pain’

Articles

Saturday, 13 August 2022

Homer Laffoon, son of actress Anne Heche, who died Friday from a brain injury and burns she received in a car crash a week ago, said he hopes his mother is “free from pain” following her death.

Heche’s car crashed into a house in west Los Angeles, causing a fire with the car inside the building, on Aug. 5. Heche suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury,” which is caused by a sustained lack of oxygen to the brain.

Laffoon said in a statement that he is left with “deep, wordless sadness” after six days of “almost unbelievable emotional swings.”

“Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom,” he said. “Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me. I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time.”

Heche was placed and kept on life support in her last days to determine if any of her organs were viable for donation.

Heche, who was 53 years old, appeared in a range of movies, most notably in the late 1990s, including “Donnie Brasco” and “Six Days, Seven Nights.”

