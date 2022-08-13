NYT editorial board endorses Nadler, Maloney and Goldman in contentious primaries

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 13 August 2022 18:02 Hits: 2

The New York Times editorial board made three endorsements in New York's contentious House primaries Saturday.

The editorial board said it would back Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) in the 12th Congressional District, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) in the 17th Congressional District and former federal prosecutor Dan Goldman in the 10th Congressional District.

The editorial board endorsed Nadler over Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.), who is also vying for the 12th Congressional District seat after the state implemented new congressional maps this year that created several member-on-member primaries.

The newspaper cited Nadler’s vote against the Patriot Act and the Iraq War in addition to his support for the 2015 Iran nuclear deal among the reasons it supports him. It noted that Maloney did not support the 2015 deal but supported the Patriot Act and Iraq War.

“Ms. Maloney was also first elected to Congress in 1992, and she has also served her district well. Her efforts to curb predatory credit card practices resulted in important protections for consumers, and perhaps her most significant contribution is tireless work on behalf of survivors of Sept. 11 who became ill with conditions related to the attacks. Ms. Maloney, however, has a troubling history of promoting false information linking vaccines to autism,” the editorial board said.

Nadler touted the Times editorial board endorsement on Twitter.

“I'm deeply proud to have earned the @nytimes endorsement (my hometown paper!) in the race for #NY12. I've been a lifelong fighter for New Yorkers—and you better believe I'm just getting started,” he said.

The Times also backed Maloney over state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi (D), both of whom are vying for the Democratic nomination in the 10th Congressional District.

Maloney, the chairman of the House Democratic campaign arm, notched another win earlier this week when former President Clinton announced his endorsement.

Meanwhile, Biaggi has received the endorsement of several prominent progressive Democrats and groups, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and the Working Families Party.

Still, the editorial board noted that the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee's (DCCC) involvement in efforts to boost a Trump-backed candidate in a Michigan primary who was running against Rep. Peter Meijer, one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach the former president, gave it "pause."

The DCCC’s involvement in the primary has been considered a strategy to help boost the Democratic candidate on the assumption that the Trump-backed candidate would be considered less desirable among voters, but some have criticized the move.

Meanwhile, the editorial board also endorsed Goldman over Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.) in the 10th Congressional District. Jones, who serves in the 17th Congressional District, opted to run in the 10th in an effort to avoid a messy incumbent-on-incumbent primary against Maloney.

“Those who have worked with Mr. Goldman behind the scenes describe him as diligent and prepared and a person of integrity. Thanks to his work on the impeachment trial, he already has close working relationships in Washington — an advantage that should help him deliver on the issues most important to New Yorkers, even as a new member of Congress. That includes abortion rights, which he has made clear he will passionately defend,” the editorial board wrote.

The Times editorial board announcement was also touted by Goldman’s campaign on Twitter.

“This is a five alarm fire and the NYT know Dan Goldman is the clear choice in NY10. 10 days,” the campaign tweeted.

The New York House primaries are scheduled for Aug. 23.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/3601492-nyt-editorial-board-endorses-nadler-maloney-and-goldman-in-contentious-primaries/