Moving right along: A political reporter’s turning point

Amanda Becker is a veteran political journalist. The Washington correspondent for The 19th News has covered a variety of beats here in “the swamp” over the last decade for her current newsroom, as well as at Reuters, and, once upon a time, for Roll Call.

She is about to move to the Boston area to start one of journalism’s most prestigious fellowships, the Nieman, and I was able to convince her to continue procrastinating her packing to discuss some of her reflections on the job of political reporting, what she hopes to get out of her fellowship and any other odds and ends at this inflection point for her career and life.

