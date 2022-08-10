The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

US military members killed in Georgia ‘weather-related incident’

US military members killed in Georgia 'weather-related incident'

Two U.S. service members were killed on Tuesday in a “weather-related incident” in Georgia.

The U.S. Army’s Maneuver Center of Excellence said in a release that the incident occurred at Yonah Mountain near the city of Dahlonega in northern Georgia. Army medics treated injured personnel before transporting them to a nearby hospital, and three people remain in hospital care. 

The names of those killed are being withheld pending notification of their next of kin. 

A National Weather Service meteorologist told The New York Times that a severe thunderstorm warning was issued near Yonah Mountain around 3 p.m. on Tuesday. He said the storm produced strong winds that damaged trees. 

The Times reported that the Army occasionally conducts training at Yonah Mountain. 

Another deadly weather-related incident occurred in Georgia last month when a lightning strike killed a soldier and injured nine others in a training area at Fort Gordon, according to the Times.

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/3595981-us-military-members-killed-in-georgia-weather-related-incident/

