US military members killed in Georgia ‘weather-related incident’

Published on Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Two U.S. service members were killed on Tuesday in a “weather-related incident” in Georgia.

The U.S. Army’s Maneuver Center of Excellence said in a release that the incident occurred at Yonah Mountain near the city of Dahlonega in northern Georgia. Army medics treated injured personnel before transporting them to a nearby hospital, and three people remain in hospital care.

The names of those killed are being withheld pending notification of their next of kin.

A National Weather Service meteorologist told The New York Times that a severe thunderstorm warning was issued near Yonah Mountain around 3 p.m. on Tuesday. He said the storm produced strong winds that damaged trees.

The Times reported that the Army occasionally conducts training at Yonah Mountain.

Another deadly weather-related incident occurred in Georgia last month when a lightning strike killed a soldier and injured nine others in a training area at Fort Gordon, according to the Times.

