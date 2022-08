Articles

Published on Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Vice President Harris will Wednesday afternoon meet with members of the Nevada state legislature to discuss reproductive rights.

The roundtable is scheduled to begin at 4:15 p.m. ET.

