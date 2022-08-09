Who won Tuesday’s elections in Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont and Wisconsin

Articles

For some races that could be hot in the fall, there were no contests in Tuesday’s primaries in Vermont, Connecticut, Minnesota and Wisconsin. But voters were filling a House vacancy representing Minnesota for the rest of the year, and could be setting the stage for Vermont to be the last state to send at a woman to Congress.

Here’s a rundown of what happened in key races. This post will be updated.

Vermont

Welch nominated to follow Leahy: Rep. Peter Welch beat two challengers to win the Democratic Senate nomination for the seat opened up by Sen. Patrick Leahy’s retirement. Welch had 83 percent against two challengers, activist Isaac Evans-Frantz and emergency physician Niki Thran, when The Associated Press called the race at 7:56 p.m. with an estimated 14 percent counted.

Balint takes House nomination: State Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint beat Lt. Gov. Molly Gray for the Democratic nomination for the state’s open House seat, and is well positioned to become the first woman sent to Congress by Vermont ever.Balint had 62 percent to Gray’s 36 percent when the AP called the race at 8:47 p.m. Two other Democrats were on the ballot, but one had previously dropped out. Balint and Gray had roughly equal fundraising, each taking in about $1.1 million as of July 20. But outside groups spent $1.5 million, including nearly $1 million from the LGBTQ Victory Fund, supporting Balint. She was the first woman and first LGBTQ person to lead the state Senate, and was endorsed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Leahy said he voted for Gray. Republicans nominated Marine Corps veteran Liam Madden, who had 42 percent of the vote in a three-candidate field when the AP called that race at 10:13 p.m. The race is rated Solid Democratic by Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales.

Wisconsin

Barnes to face Johnson: After his top rivals endorsed him, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes won the Democratic nomination to take on GOP Sen. Ron Johnson in what will be one of the country’s most closely watched races this fall. Barnes was leading with 84 percent of the vote when the AP called the race at 8:27 p.m. Central Time. State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson and Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, who dropped out of the race in the two weeks leading up to primary day, remained on the ballot, along with four other Democrats.

Barnes, who is considered both a progressive and a populist, had raised $7 million and had $1 million on hand on July 20, His campaign announced on Aug. 1 it had pulled in another $1.1 million in the previous week as his opponents consolidated around him. Lasry, who funded his campaign partly through $14 million in loans from his personal wealth, has begun boosting Barnes and spent a reported $584,000 on a TV ad attacking Johnson. Barnes also received an additional $1 million in outside support.

Johnson, one of the most vulnerable Senate Republicans, was beating retired educator David Schroeder in the Republican primary 86 percent to 14 percent when that race was called at 8:27 p.m. Central Time. Johnson had raised $16 million and had $2 million cash on hand on July 20. He also had outside groups spending $12 million to support him and half that much to oppose him. Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the November race Tilt Republican.

Minnesota

McCollum coasts: Eleven-term Rep. Betty McCollum easily defeated primary challengers, winning the Democratic primary for Minnesota’s 4th District. McCollum had 84 percent of the vote to activist Amane Badhasso’s 14 percent when the AP called the race at 9:36 Central. Badhasso had gotten attention after raising $825,000 for the race. Inside Elections rates the November election as Solid Democratic.

Connecticut

Trump-backed Levy to challenge Blumenthal: Leora Levy, bolstered by the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, won the Republican nomination to take on incumbent Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal in November. Levy was leading two opponents with 51 percent of the vote at 10:49 p.m. Eastern when The Associated Press called the race. A recent Levy fundraising appeal highlighted the former president’s endorsement, which he made last week, but it did not really mention the state in which she is running (Blumenthal was named in the fine print at the bottom). Former state Rep. Themis Klarides, who had the backing of an assortment of more moderate Republicans and Trump critics, may have been a more plausible Blumenthal challenger in the Constitution State but finished with 40 percent. The Connecticut race is rated Safe Democratic by Inside Elections, Blumenthal had over $8 million cash-on-hand as of the end of June.

