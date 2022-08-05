The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Camp Lejeune tragedy moves closer to justice

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 7

President Joe Biden will soon sign legislation that will give easier access to health and disability benefits to more than 3.5 million veterans who were exposed to toxic substances on overseas deployments in Iraq, Afghanistan and more. It wasn’t easy to get through Congress. The Senate passed that bill after weeks of delay, and not before high-profile advocacy from comedian Jon Stewart and others. But underneath those bigger headlines, folded into the bill is a provision allowing families poisoned for decades at the Marine Corps’ Camp Lejeune to get compensation from the federal government. Todd Ruger, legal affairs editor at CQ Roll Call, discusses this story with Mike Magner, an editor at CQ Roll Call who has followed the stories of families from Camp Lejeune.

Show Notes:

The post Camp Lejeune tragedy moves closer to justice appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/political-theater/camp-lejeune-tragedy-moves-closer-to-justice/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version