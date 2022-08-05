Photos of the week ending August 5, 2022

Articles

This week was highlighted by Jon Stewart’s push for passage of the veterans health care PACT Act and the suspense of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema‘s reconciliation bill decision. CQ Roll Call’s photojournalists were there to catch all of the action.

Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., speaks to reporters about the reconciliation bill in the Hart Senate Office Building on Monday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Comedian Jon Stewart hugs Tim Hauser, an Air Force veteran, at a rally outside of the Capitol to call on the Senate to pass the Pact Act on Tuesday. Hauser experiences health problem after being exposed to burn pits while serving in Operation Desert Storm. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Sen. Kyrsten Sinema , D-Ariz., leaves her hideaway office to vote in the Capitol on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell , R-Ky., and Sen. Rick Scott , R-Fla., right, conduct a news conference after the Senate Republicans’ lunch in the Capitol on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Sen. Ted Cruz , R-Texas, displays his cowboy boot while questioning FBI Director Christopher Wray during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the FBI on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Sen. Josh Hawley , R-Mo., is reflected in a tablet while questioning FBI Director Christopher Wray during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Sens. Kyrsten Sinema , D-Ariz., and Mitt Romney , R-Utah, board an elevator during a Senate vote in the Capitol on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

