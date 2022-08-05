The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

4 in critical condition following lightning strike near White House

Four people were injured in a lightning blast that struck near the White House in Washington, D.C, on Thursday night during a severe thunderstorm in the nation's capitol.

DC Fire and EMS tweeted around 7:17 p.m. that the lightning struck near Lafayette Park NW, which is about 36 feet from the White House.

Around 7:50 p.m., DC Fire and EMS tweeted firefighters and emergency personnel responded to the scene and transported the patients, two adult males and two adult females, who are in critical condition, to local hospitals.

A press conference will be held by emergency personnel at 8:30 p.m. near Lafayette Park.

Thunderstorms had moved into the D.C. area towards the evening after a sweltering hot day forced air up into the atmosphere.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/3588898-4-in-critical-condition-following-lightning-strike-near-white-house/

