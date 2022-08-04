Congressional Democrats earning back voter trust: poll

Articles

Democrats in Congress are earning back voter trust ahead of this year’s midterms, new polling shows, following months of low approval ratings for the Biden administration.

A Morning Consult-POLITICO poll released Wednesday found that congressional Democrats have been easing ahead of their across-the-aisle colleagues in average voter trust on key issues for the last few months.

Trust in Democrats' handling of immigration, gun policy, inflation and the economy have all gone up since mid-July, according to the poll.

Democrats still lag behind Republicans on the matter of inflation and economy, but trust in Democrats’ ability to grapple with the issues has gone up since a big drop as prices surged in mid-June.

The economy continues to be a major topic for voters, with 55 percent of Republicans and 30 percent of Democrats saying issues like taxes and jobs are top-of-mind, according to the poll.

The next-highest priority for Democrats, at 25 percent, was women’s issues, including birth control and abortion.

The congressional majority won out over Republicans in voter trust on climate, health care, COVID-19 and voting rights.

Following the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the poll notes, voter trust in Democrats’ handling of the gun issue saw a big uptick.

Eighty-three percent of Democrats trust their party leaders to handle gun policy, while just nine percent of Republicans trust Democrats to lead. On the other hand, 79 percent of Republicans trust their own party’s members of Congress on the issue.

The poll, conducted July 28-31, surveyed 2,006 registered U.S. voters’ trust across 14 issues. The unweighted margin of error is 2 percentage points.

