Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 August 2022

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Wednesday lauded Taiwan's "flourishing Democracy" and said her visit "should be seen as a strong statement that America stands with Taiwan."

The statement came a day after Pelosi became the first Speaker of the House to visit the self-governing island in 25 years.

“This visit is part of our broader travels in the Indo-Pacific, focused on security, prosperity and governance – on which Taiwan is a global leader. America’s solidarity with the people of Taiwan is more important today than ever, as we continue to support the defense of democracy against autocracy in the region and in the world,” Pelosi said.

The trip came after weeks of speculation and in spite of Beijing saying the stop had a “severe impact on the political foundation of China-U.S. relations.”

Pelosi took a shot at China in her statement for keeping Taiwan out of important international meetings and organizations.

“Sadly, Taiwan has been prevented from participating in global meetings, most recently the World Health Organization, because of objections by the Chinese Communist Party,” Pelosi said.

“While they may prevent Taiwan from sending its leaders to global forums, they cannot prevent world leaders or anyone from traveling to Taiwan to pay respect to its flourishing Democracy, to highlight its many successes and to reaffirm our commitment to continued collaboration.”

Pelosi met with multiple Taiwanese leaders during her trip, including Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, as she was the highest ranking U.S. official to visit Taiwan in 25 years.

Before her visit, Taiwan was hit by cyberattacks and China announced military drills around the democratic island

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/3586286-pelosi-solidarity-with-people-of-taiwan-more-important-than-ever/