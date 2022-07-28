‘No closure yet’: Officer Daniel Hodges wants Trump to be held accountable

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 28 July 2022 16:44 Hits: 1

One year ago this week, D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges took the stand in front of the Jan. 6 select panel to testify at its first public hearing.

Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.) thanked Hodges at that hearing, saying she was “personally grateful” for his efforts to prevent rioters from entering the West Terrace doors of the Capitol.

“I really do feel like I'm here, sitting here today, because of the bravery of the law enforcement officers and specifically Officer Hodges,” said Murphy.

Murphy’s role on the Jan. 6 committee has kept her in close proximity to Hodges, who has sat in the front row at all but one of its hearings as they’ve continued throughout this summer.

“Every time I go, you know, it seems inappropriate to say excited, but I'm always curious and looking forward to the information that comes out,” said Hodges.

On the anniversary of that first hearing, they reunited for this POLITICO video interview. The two described themselves as still tethered to each other, connected by the violence at the insurrection, but also bonded by their commitment to seek justice and accountability.

Hodges said he understands the investigation is ongoing but believes former President Donald Trump holds “a great deal of responsibility” for what happened.

“No closure yet,” said Hodges. “I'm looking forward to the day when I can say there is. But I'm still waiting for that accountability.”

