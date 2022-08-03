White House flags fly at half-staff in honor of Indiana Republican

Articles

The White House said its flags will fly at half-staff through Thursday in honor of Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.), who was, along with two congressional aides, killed in a car accident on Wednesday.

President Biden mourned Walorski's death in a statement, noting that the congresswoman, as co-chairwoman of the House Hunger Caucus, was working with his staff to plan for an upcoming White House conference on hunger, nutrition and health.

“We may have represented different parties and disagreed on many issues, but she was respected by members of both parties for her work on the House Ways and Means Committee on which she served,” Biden said in a statement issued hours after news of the congresswoman’s death became public.

“We send our deepest condolences to her husband, Dean, to the families of her staff members, Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson, who lost their lives in public service, and to the people of Indiana’s Second District who lost a representative who was one of their own,” he continued.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) similarly ordered flags at the U.S. Capitol to be flown at half-staff in recognition of Walorski.

News of the Indiana representative’s death in a car accident in her home state shocked Capitol Hill on Wednesday. According to local authorities, the two-car crash occurred when an incoming car veered left of center and hit the vehicle carrying Walorski, 58, and two aides, Zachery Potts, 27, and Emma Thomson, 28.

“This news is absolutely devastating,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said in a statement. “Jackie was a dear friend, trusted advisor, and the embodiment of integrity who achieved the admiration and respect of all her colleagues in the House.”

Lawmakers and officials across the aisle expressed condolences upon news of Walorski's passing.

“Hoosiers everywhere mourn the loss of Rep. Jackie Walorski and her staffers Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson. Condolences to their families,” White House chief of staff Ron Klain, a native of Indianapolis, tweeted.

