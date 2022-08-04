Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 04 August 2022 02:16 Hits: 5

The retail giant Walmart is laying off about 200 corporate workers, a source familiar with the situation told The Hill Wednesday, a week after it reported inflation was affecting its overall profits.

The layoffs come as consumer confidence dips and inflation reaches record highs.

Higher food and fuel costs are “affecting customers’ ability to spend on general merchandise categories and requiring more markdowns to move through the inventory,” the company wrote in a fiscal update last week.

The layoffs won’t affect frontline workers, the source told The Hill, and is part of a restructuring effort that the company hopes will create new jobs over time.

“We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future,” a Walmart spokesperson told The Hill Wednesday, adding that the company is ramping up investment in arenas like eCommerce, advertising sales and health and wellness.

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that the corporate jobs affected include merchandising, global technology and real-estate teams.

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/3587292-walmart-cuts-hundreds-of-corporate-jobs-after-warnings-of-falling-profits/