Capitol Lens | Veterans benefits action

Comedian Jon Stewart hugs Air Force veteran Tim Hauser at a rally outside the Capitol on Tuesday. Stewart and demonstrators are calling on the Senate to pass veterans benefits legislation, which aims to expand health care and benefits to veterans exposed to toxins while serving in the military. Hauser experiences health problem after exposure to burn pits during Operation Desert Storm.

