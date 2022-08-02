The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Capitol Lens | Veterans benefits action

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 1

Comedian Jon Stewart hugs Air Force veteran Tim Hauser at a rally outside the Capitol on Tuesday. Stewart and demonstrators are calling on the Senate to pass veterans benefits legislation, which aims to expand health care and benefits to veterans exposed to toxins while serving in the military. Hauser experiences health problem after exposure to burn pits during Operation Desert Storm.

The post Capitol Lens | Veterans benefits action appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2022/08/02/capitol-lens-veterans-benefits-action/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version