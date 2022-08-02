What happened in House and Senate primaries in five states

Articles

Primaries in five states on Tuesday determine who faces off in November for battleground and open Senate seats and whether some House Republicans who voted for impeachment last year go any further in their reelection bids.

Here are highlights of the Senate and House races that took place in Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. This report will be updated.

Michigan

Stevens tops Levin: In the only primary Tuesday where two incumbents faced each other, Rep. Haley Stevens beat fellow Democratic Rep. Andy Levin in the 11th District. Levin’s defeat means the next Congress will be the first since the late 1970s without a member of his family in it. Stevens had 60 percent to Levin’s 40 percent when The Associated Press called the race at 10:46 p.m. Eastern. The two ended up facing each other after the state lost a district through reapportionment, but more of the redesigned 11th District came from Stevens’ current district than Levin’s. She not only raised $2.1 million more than Levin, outside groups also spent a combined $8.2 million to support her and oppose Levin, while outside spending to support him and oppose her totaled less than $1.6 million. Financial analyst Mark Ambrose won the Republican primary. The November race for the seat is rated Solid Democratic by Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales.

Slotkin to face Barrett in 7th: Michigan Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin will face state Sen. Tom Barrett in November. Both were unopposed on the primary ballot Tuesday, although Barrett faced an opponent who ran a write-in campaign. Slotkin will begin the campaign with a major cash advantage. She had $6.6 million on hand as of July 13, while Barrett had $447,000. Inside Elections rates the race Tilt Democratic.

Missouri

Schmitt is the top Eric:State Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the crowded Republican primary to replace retiring GOP Sen. Roy Blunt in Missouri. Schmitt was leading with 45 percent of the vote, followed by Rep. Vicky Hartzler with 23 percent and scandal-plagued former Gov. Eric Greitens with 19 percent when The AP called the race at 10 p.m. Eastern. Rep. Billy Long, who like Hartzler gave up his House seat to seek the Senate nomination, had less than 4 percent. Twenty-one candidates were on the ballot. Schmitt campaigned on the lawsuits he had filed as attorney general to advance conservative positions on such issues as abortion, COVID-19 and immigration. Former President Donald Trump hinted throughout the campaign that he favored Greitens, while national Republicans argued his nomination would put a safe seat in play. On Tuesday, Trump issued an ambiguous endorsement for “Eric” that Schmitt and Greitens each claimed was for them. Beer heiress Trudy Busch Valentine was leading the 11-candidate Democratic field, and populist Marine veteran Lucas Kunce was the only other candidate in double digits. Former Jan. 6 committee investigator John Wood, a former Republican, has been preparing to run as an independent. The race in November is rated Solid Republican.

Bush easily beats challenger in 1st District: Democratic Rep. Cori Bush, a member of the so-called Squad of progressive House Democrats, fended off a primary challenge from a more moderate state lawmaker Tuesday. Bush was leading state Sen. Steve Roberts 70 percent to 26 percent when AP called the race at 10:42 p.m. Eastern. Roberts, a 34-year-old attorney, argued that Bush was too busy being an activist to legislate, but he was dogged by allegations of sexual misconduct and groping that he said had no merit and had resurfaced as part of a political smear campaign against him. The race in November is rated Solid Democratic by Inside Elections.

GOP picks Alford in 4th District: Former Fox 4 TV anchor Mark Alford won the Republican primary for the seat Hartzler left open when she ran for Senate. Alford was leading state Sen. Richard Brattin 37 percent to 21 percent when the AP called the race at 11 p.m. Eastern. Democrat Jack Truman is uncontested in his party’s primary. The race in November is rated Solid Republican.

Kansas

Adkins to face Davids: Businesswoman Amanda Adkins won the Republican primary to take on three-term Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids in the 3rd District. Adkins, a former executive at a health information technology company, was leading John McCaughrean in the two-way contest, 77 percent to 23 percent, when the AP called the race at 10:40 p.m. Eastern. Adkins, a former chairwoman of the state Republican Party, was the GOP nominee in 2020 when she lost to Davids, but the district has been redrawn since then to take in more conservative, rural areas in the west of the state in addition to the left-leaning Kansas City suburbs. Inside Elections rates the November race a Toss-up.

