Levin ousted by fellow Democrat Stevens in Michigan

Rep. Haley Stevens (D) was projected to defeat fellow Rep. Andy Levin (D) in the Democratic primary for Michigan’s 11th District.

The Associated Press called the race for Stevens at 10:46 p.m. ET.

Stevens and Levin were both elected four years ago in the 2018 midterm elections that saw Democrats reclaim control of the House. But the redistricting process forced them into a member-on-member match-up that will ultimately determine who will go on to seek a third term in November.

Stevens and Levin occupied different lanes in the primary, with Stevens cutting a more moderate reputation and Levin casting himself as more progressive.

Stevens ultimately went into the primary with a financial advantage over Levin. Their latest federal filings show Stevens with nearly $1.5 million on hand to Levin’s $726,000.

But Levin also had the advantage of name recognition. While he was elected to the House in 2018, his father, former Rep. Sander Levin (D-Mich.), represented the district for more than three and a half decades, while his uncle is the late Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.).

The race drew the attention of pro-Israel groups, with J Street's PAC supporting the more left-leaning Levin and American Israel Public Affairs Committee's PAC backing Stevens.

Michigan’s 11th District leans toward Democrats, giving Stevens an easier path to reelection this year after winning twice before in a more competitive district.

