Katie Hobbs wins Democratic nomination for Arizona governor

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 August 2022 03:13 Hits: 5

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is projected to win the state's Democratic nomination for governor on Tuesday.

The Associated Press called the race at 11:06 p.m. E.T.

Hobbs was considered the clear front runner to win the nomination. She defeated business consultant Marco Lopez.

The secretary of State launched her campaign in 2021 after she made headlines for helping to certify Arizona’s election results after former President Trump claimed election fraud.

