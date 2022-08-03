Minnesota Democrat declines to say whether she'll support Biden in 2024

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 August 2022 01:52 Hits: 4

Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) on Tuesday sidestepped questions about whether she’d support President Biden if he ran for reelection in 2024.

“I would say we need new leaders in Washington up and down the ballot in the Democratic Party,” Craig told MinnPost in an interview.

Last week, Craig’s fellow Minnesota Democrat Rep. Dean Phillipssaid he wouldn’t support Biden in a bid for a second presidential term.

“I think the country would be well-served by a new generation of compelling, well-prepared, dynamic Democrats who step up,” Phillips told WCCO-AM.

The White House shrugged off Phillips’ comments, saying Biden intends to be on the 2024 ballot but is focusing on the issues currently on his plate.

“We are a ways away from 2024,” Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Craig and Phillips are both running for reelection in this year's midterms.

