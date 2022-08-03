The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Minnesota Democrat declines to say whether she'll support Biden in 2024

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 4

Minnesota Democrat declines to say whether she'll support Biden in 2024

Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) on Tuesday sidestepped questions about whether she’d support President Biden if he ran for reelection in 2024.

“I would say we need new leaders in Washington up and down the ballot in the Democratic Party,” Craig told MinnPost in an interview. 

Last week, Craig’s fellow Minnesota Democrat Rep. Dean Phillipssaid he wouldn’t support Biden in a bid for a second presidential term.

“I think the country would be well-served by a new generation of compelling, well-prepared, dynamic Democrats who step up,” Phillips told WCCO-AM.

The White House shrugged off Phillips’ comments, saying Biden intends to be on the 2024 ballot but is focusing on the issues currently on his plate.  

“We are a ways away from 2024,” Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Craig and Phillips are both running for reelection in this year's midterms.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/3585519-minnesota-democrat-declines-to-say-whether-shell-support-biden-in-2024/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version