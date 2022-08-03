The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Michigan GOP cancels Election Day event, citing death threats

The Michigan GOP on Tuesday canceled its Election Day watch party event in Lansing, citing death threats leading up to the Republican primary.

Lansing police confirmed to The Hill that law enforcement responded to a complaint at the Michigan Republican Party headquarters early Tuesday morning but said that the accused was not present upon arrival and did not return throughout the day.

A bystander “verbally assaulted a longtime female staffer” and made statements indicating “he was planning on shooting up the building and burning it down,” according to a statement released on Twitter late Tuesday from Michigan GOP deputy chief of staff and communications director Gustavo Portela. 

The threats prompted the group to cancel its Election Day event that evening, a spokesperson for the Michigan GOP told The Hill.

Another event slated for Wednesday afternoon is still on the schedule but “with added security.”

Michigan Democrats shared news of the threats on Twitter, writing, “No place for threats of violence in our politics, no matter the party.”

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/3585475-michigan-gop-cancels-election-day-event-citing-death-threats/

