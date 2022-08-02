China: Pelosi's Taiwan trip 'gravely undermines peace and stability'

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 August 2022 19:24 Hits: 6

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement on Tuesday condemning U.S. Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) trip to Taiwan, saying it “gravely undermines peace and stability.”

“It gravely undermines peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and sends a seriously wrong signal to the separatist forces for ‘Taiwan independence,’” said the ministry of Pelosi’s trip.

Pelosi confirmed her arrival in Taiwan earlier Tuesday with a statement honoring “America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant Democracy.”

“America’s solidarity with the 23 million people of Taiwan is more important today than ever, as the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy,” said Pelosi.

The Chinese foreign affairs ministry called the trip “a serious violation of the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiqués,” adding that it will have “a severe impact on the political foundation of China-U.S. relations.”

The Chinese government argued in its statement, published by the official news outlet of the country’s military, that the U.S. is bound by a 1979 commitment in its Communiqué on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations with China.

The communiqué recognized the Government of the People’s Republic of China “as the sole legal Government of China.”

“Within this context, the people of the United States will maintain cultural, commercial, and other unofficial relations with the people of Taiwan,” the document reads.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian warned last month that a visit from Pelosi to Taiwan would infringe on the so-called “one-China policy” and that China would take “resolute measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity” if the visit proceeded.

“These moves, like playing with fire, are extremely dangerous,” wrote the Foreign Ministry after Pelosi’s arrival in Taiwan, adding the warning: “Those who play with fire will perish by it.”

“China will definitely take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity in response to the U.S. Speaker's visit,” the ministry concluded.

China announced new plans on Tuesday to conduct large-scale military drills around Taiwan for four days beginning on Sunday.

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/3584867-china-pelosis-taiwan-trip-gravely-undermines-peace-and-stability/