Joe Manchin’s 180

A surprise change of heart from West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III put a revamped “Build Back Better” plan back on the table. CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman, Lindsey McPherson and Laura Weiss examine the twist of fate and the challenges awaiting Democrats in trying to pass the measure. They also discuss microchip and veterans benefits legislation and the latest on appropriations.

