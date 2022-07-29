The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Joe Manchin’s 180

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 4

A surprise change of heart from West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III put a revamped “Build Back Better” plan back on the table. CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman, Lindsey McPherson and Laura Weiss examine the twist of fate and the challenges awaiting Democrats in trying to pass the measure. They also discuss microchip and veterans benefits legislation and the latest on appropriations.

Show Notes:

The post Joe Manchin’s 180 appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-budget-podcast/joe-manchins-180/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version