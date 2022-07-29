House Dems focus on assault weapons ban after policing deal sparks drama

Articles

House Democrats will vote Friday on a historic bill to ban so-called assault weapons in response to a spate of mass shootings this year — a sudden strategy shift after party leaders failed to land the votes for a broader slate of public safety bills also slated for floor action.

The assault weapons vote, a huge party priority, will mark the first time in nearly three decades that lawmakers attempt to reinstate the long-expired ban on semiautomatic firearms. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who announced the decision Friday morning, called it a “a crucial step in our ongoing fight against the deadly epidemic of gun violence in our nation.”

Still, the decision to vote on only that bill — and not a handful of policing bills also under consideration — has stung for many centrists Democrats in the caucus, who were eager to vote on bills to support law enforcement before leaving Washington this week. Hours earlier, moderate leader Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.), and Congressional Black Caucus chief Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) had secured an eleventh-hour deal to resolve many Black Democrats’ concerns with those policing bills.

That compromise, which included some new accountability measures for police departments, infuriated many House progressives, including those in the Black Caucus. Several liberal Black Democrats were particularly “livid” at the language, according to one person familiar with the discussions, and some complained that the accountability language did too little during a closed-door meeting of Black Caucus members Friday morning.

Still, the centrists made a last-gasp push to iron out concerns with that language Friday afternoon, as Gottheimer, Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) and others spent over an hour in Pelosi’s office. Privately, some of them seethed over their cops bills being pushed into next month, though none indicated they would be willing to derail passage of the gun vote on Friday to force leadership’s hand on the other bills, according to multiple lawmakers and aides.

“We’re working on that. We’ve come a long way together,” said Rep. Tom O’Halleran (D-Ariz.), who said he was “close” to a yes on the gun bill. But he tipped his hand to the reality that the broader cops package wouldn’t come up before lawmakers left for recess: “It got caught in a time warp.”

Even after a frenetic bout of arm-twisting Friday, Democrats remained short of the votes needed for the policing package. Pelosi and her leadership team made a decision around lunchtime to vote only on the assault weapons ban — decoupling it from the contentious policing bills — to satisfy a large chunk of their party eager to vote before August.

“I can tell you, I’m very comfortable that we will come back the second week of August, and we will then deal with voting on reconciliation and the other key part” of the policing package,” Beatty told reporters after meeting with Pelosi and the centrists. She said she was talking to civil rights groups about the public safety bill and "the ongoing process is incorporating all of the different things that members have asked me to do.”

Progressives were quick to cheer the move, complaining that they had been left out of the negotiations on the cops bills entirely and were unfairly taking the blame for sinking the package.

"This is what the families are asking for," said Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). "We have to get our priorities straight and we are able to do that ... it's about prioritizing families that are suffering and we are doing that today."

Notably, landing the votes for the gun vote also won't be easy for Democrats: Several of their own members, largely from rural districts, have vowed to oppose reinstating the assault weapons ban. Senior lawmakers and aides feel confident they will have the votes Friday, in part because of multiple GOP absences, though those weren’t guaranteed later in the day.

Asked if Democrats would have the votes for the bill, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said: “We’ll see. I certainly hope so.”

Democrats were particularly interested in holding the vote on the guns bill before leaving for recess because of the imminent decline in their margin: A special election in Minnesota in two weeks will mean that Democrats can only lose three votes, instead of four, given unified Republican opposition.

House Rules Committee Chair Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) praised Democratic leadership's decision to focus solely on the assault weapons ban Friday: "Families who have lost love ones have been calling and saying, 'You got to do this.' We owe it to them. The idea that you know that we would push this off to another day, I think everybody was feeling would just not be appropriate."

Both Beatty and Gottheimer worked to sell their language to fellow Democrats throughout the morning. But progressives insisted they had enough votes to kill the deal, according to multiple people familiar with the situation.

In a closed-door meeting of the CBC on Friday morning, senior Democrats like House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) and Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) urged members to support the Gottheimer-Beatty deal, according to multiple people in the room. But the pushback was too great with Democrats' slim vote margin.

“There was no failure here today," Beatty said later Friday, recounting her efforts to reach a deal but also listen to her members. "Part one, or step one, of the package [will be] voted on today. And then we will come back and look at the remainder of the package."

Party leaders had already abandoned plans to pass the policing bills earlier this week, with progressives, the CBC and moderates divided on various pieces of the far-reaching package. But the last-minute negotiating between Beatty and Gottheimer on Thursday had revived some hopes to shake loose the policing bills, particularly after the Senate's mood-boosting deal on a huge bill involving health, taxes and climate.

Moderates argued that passing all the measures would have meant a major political win ahead of the House's August recess, albeit a largely symbolic one given that the Senate is highly unlikely to act on most of them. (Only a pair of the measures had any interest from Senate Republicans).

For vulnerable Democrats in particular, they demanded a vote to help them tout their pro-policing bona fides back home, where GOP attack ads have seized on rising crime to slam them.

“Right now, we should be voting to support the police. Ninety-nine percent of Democrats in America support the police,” said one vulnerable Democrat who was frustrated by the progressive’s revolt on the bill and who spoke candidly on condition of anonymity. “If we don’t hold the House, it’s all for nothing.”

But the opposition remained too strong among progressives, including those in the Black Caucus who expressed concerns about the proposed package when the broader group huddled virtually Friday morning. While they wanted to vote on the gun measure, they criticized party leaders for bundling it together with the other bills, according to multiple people familiar with the situation.

Several others expressed concern about being rushed into an agreement without time to consult and deliberate further, including during Friday morning’s Black Caucus meeting.

Pelosi said in a letter to members that negotiations would continue on the policing package: "House Democrats are committed to building safer communities, in every corner of the country ... Work continues on this essential legislation, and we plan to bring this legislation to the Floor — increasing safety with accountability."

It wasn’t just resistance inside the Capitol: Powerful civil rights groups like the ACLU and the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights also voiced opposition to many of the provisions in the policing legislation.

“Many of these proposals substantially increase investments in law enforcement that have historically been used to increase policing and incarceration of Black and Brown people, yet do not include correspondingly rigorous accountability and oversight provisions to ensure that law enforcement is using these funds in accordance with the law and the Constitution,” Leadership Council President and CEO Maya Wiley and executive vice president of government affairs Jesselyn McCurdy wrote to congressional leaders in a letter obtained by POLITICO.

Anthony Adragna contributed to this report.



