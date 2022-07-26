On The Money — Recession watch keeps getting complicated

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 3
The economy is probably shrinking, according to federal data, but that may not mean we’re in recession. We’ll also look at progress on the semiconductor bill and a pending decision on student loan relief.
But first, a Russian eviction from space.
The Biden administration is ramping up messaging that two quarters of negative growth do not mean a recession, bracing Americans for a likely tough economic report on Thursday.
Economists say new federal data could show U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) shrinking between April and June, marking the second straight quarter of contraction. That will likely fuel concerns that the U.S. economy is slipping into recession — if it hasn’t already.
“One quarter can just happen for weird quirky reasons,” Matt Darling, employment policy fellow at the Niskanen Center think tank, said in an interview. “But when two or three happen, you’re like, ‘OK, there’s something going on there.’”
The background: President Biden and White House officials are attempting to avert the political blowback of a recession with the midterm elections just a few months away and are also aiming to prevent a bigger knock on the economy from Americans starting to act like there is a recession.
CHIPS IN
Senate advances bill to boost domestic semiconductor industry
The Senate voted 64 to 32 on Tuesday to advance legislation to provide $52 billion to the domestic semiconductor industry, $81 billion to the National Science Foundation and a 25 percent investment tax credit for semiconductor manufacturing.
The vote brings the semiconductor bill closer to the finish line after more than a year of negotiations.
“A big reason for the inflation we see today is decades of offshoring our supply chains. We need to bring that production back home,” said Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio). “That’s what this bill is all about, investing more in America, making more in America.”
DECISION SOON?
White House says Biden will make decision on student loans
The White House said on Tuesday that President Biden is mulling whether to extend the pause on federal student loan payments and whether to forgive student loans on a broader scale ahead of a pandemic-related moratorium on payments that are set to resume on Aug. 31.
“He’ll make a decision,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. “I’ll let him speak.”
SHUTDOWN LOOMS
Senate Dems set to roll out funding bills as shutdown threat approaches
Senate Democrats are preparing to unveil sweeping legislation in the days ahead on how to keep the government running for the next fiscal year, even as negotiators already write off chances of the chamber’s annual appropriations bills passing by the current Sept. 30 deadline to avoid a shutdown.
Negotiators say they’re on track to release appropriations bills this week in the upper chamber, after months of hearings and as the House has already passed half of the dozen annual funding bills in recent weeks.
But with roughly two months to go, a lack of an agreement on a top-line number, disagreements over defense funding and prickly legislative riders in areas like abortion mean appropriators have their work cut out for them.
Sens. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) introduced legislation on Tuesday that would exempt small crypto purchases from a capital gains tax.
The pair of lawmakers introduced a bill that would offer an exemption for personal transactions using cryptocurrency of less than $50 or personal transactions that have gains of under $50 from being subject to a capital gains tax.
Here’s what else we have our eye on:
