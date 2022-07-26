Energy Environment — Summer scorcher

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 2
The U.S. faced a weekend of seriously high temperatures and the Biden administration is claiming to have saved Americans money at the pump.
The U.S. faced scorching heat over the past few days, with more than two dozen states experiencing heat warnings and many Americans being exposed to temperatures higher than 90 degrees this past weekend.
“We will see worse going forward simply because climate change will continue to make the planet warmer and warmer,” said Jonathan Overpeck, a climate scientist and dean of the University of Michigan’s School for Environment and Sustainability.
High temps all around: Over the past few days, temperatures in much of the country hit triple digits.
And the heat has been lethal in multiple locations, while sending many to the hospital.
The big picture: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 600 people in the U.S. each year are killed by extreme heat, though other studies put the figure much higher.
A 2020 study looking at counties representing about 62 percent of the U.S. population found that in those alone, there were an average of 5,608 heat-attributed deaths each year between 1997 and 2006.
Chris Uejio, a professor at Florida State University, said that heat can negatively impact the cardiovascular and respiratory systems as well as the kidneys and that research is emerging on its impacts on mental health and dizziness.
The people most at risk typically include the elderly, people with preexisting conditions, those who are pregnant, infants and young children, the homeless and those who can’t afford to pay for air conditioning and cooling, Uejio said.
Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) releases in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prevented a further gas price increase of up to 40 cents per gallon, according to estimates released by Treasury Department officials on a call with reporters Tuesday.
“Even with gas prices falling, the president knows they’re still too high,” Aviva Aron-Dine, deputy director of the White House National Economic Council, said on the call. “That’s why the administration continues to work towards a price cap for Russian oil that will keep supply on the market while driving Putin’s revenue down, and continues engaging with industry to expand refining capacity.”
Catherine Wolfram, the Treasury’s deputy assistant secretary for climate and energy economics, said the 20-40 cent estimate was based on two separate calculation approaches, the details of which are set to be outlined in a forthcoming blog post.
The calculations are “trying to estimate something that didn’t happen, which is what the gasoline market would have looked like without the SPR releases,” she said. “We need to make assumptions on … how responsive the market is to new volume coming on the market.”
EU AGREES TO CUT GAS USE, WITH SOME EXCEPTIONS
The European Union on Tuesday reached an agreement under which member nations will cut their use of natural gas by 15 percent, but with some exceptions.
The agreement comes as Russia has already cut back the natural gas it is supplying to some European countries amid its invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions from other countries.
QUOTABLE
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Moscow’s reduction of natural gas output to Europe “gas blackmail” after Russian gas giant Gazprom said it would be reducing daily flows to just half of what it is currently providing daily.
