This week in Congress: Lawmakers look for more ways to help Ukraine

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 25 July 2022 02:00 Hits: 6

Chamber leaders have scheduled an all-Senate briefing this week to update lawmakers on the latest U.S. assistance plans for Ukraine, the first such comprehensive review since the early days of the fighting.

Senate officials announced the event will be held behind closed doors on Wednesday afternoon. The move follows Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska’s speech to Congress last week, where she requested more weapons — particularly air defense systems — to support her country in its fight against Russia.

U.S. lawmakers in May approved a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine, about half which was military assistance. But Ukrainian leaders said they need more to hold off slowly advancing Russian forces, and to secure areas devastated by months of fighting.

Last week, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that U.S. assistance “is making a real difference on the ground” in Ukraine and that officials would work “to ensure that Ukraine has the technology, the ammunition, and the sheer firepower to defend itself.”

Monday, July 25



House Veterans' Affairs — 11 a.m. — Enterprise, Ala.

Military to civilian transition

Committee members will hold a field hearing on transition challenges for troops leaving the military.



Tuesday, July 26



Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

Diversity in diplomacy

State Department officials will testify on efforts to improve diversity in diplomatic programs and efforts.



Wednesday, July 27



Senate Foreign Relations — 9:30 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

National security

State Department officials will testify on national security and economic security strategies.



House Transportation — 10 a.m. — 2167 Rayburn

Coast Guard personnel

Service officials will testify on planned changes to Coast Guard personnel policies.



House Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — Visitors Center H210

Electronic health records

VA officials will testify on ongoing problems with their electronic medical records overhaul project.



Senate Foreign Relations — 11:30 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider several pending nominations, including Jonathan Henick to be ambassador to Uzbekistan.



Senate Foreign Relations — 2:30 p.m. — 419 Dirksen

Africa

State Department officials will testify on planned assistance to African countries in the fiscal 2023 budget request.



Senate Veterans' Affairs — 3 p.m. — 418 Russell

Nominations

The committee will consider several pending nominations.



Thursday, July 28



House Foreign Affairs — 9:30 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Indo-Pacific issues

Outside experts will testify on Chinese coercion in the Indo-Pacific region.



Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider several pending nominations, including Milancy Harris to be deputy under secretary of defense for intelligence.



House Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — Visitors Center H210

Sexual harassment

Veterans Affairs officials will testify on efforts to prevent sexual harassment at department facilities.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider several pending nominations, including Heide Fulton to be ambassador to Uruguay.



House Foreign Affairs — 12:30 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn

Business meeting

The committee will mark up several pending measures.



Senate Foreign Relations — 2 p.m. — 419 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider several pending nominations, including Shefali Razdan Duggal to be ambassador to the Netherlands.



Friday, July 29



House Armed Services — 8:30 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Reproductive health

Defense Department officials will testify on available reproductive health services in the military and their effect on readiness.





Read more https://www.militarytimes.com/news/pentagon-congress/2022/07/24/this-week-in-congress-lawmakers-look-for-more-ways-to-help-ukraine/