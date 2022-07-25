This week in Congress: Lawmakers look for more ways to help Ukraine

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 6
Chamber leaders have scheduled an all-Senate briefing this week to update lawmakers on the latest U.S. assistance plans for Ukraine, the first such comprehensive review since the early days of the fighting.
Senate officials announced the event will be held behind closed doors on Wednesday afternoon. The move follows Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska’s speech to Congress last week, where she requested more weapons — particularly air defense systems — to support her country in its fight against Russia.
U.S. lawmakers in May approved a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine, about half which was military assistance. But Ukrainian leaders said they need more to hold off slowly advancing Russian forces, and to secure areas devastated by months of fighting.
Last week, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that U.S. assistance “is making a real difference on the ground” in Ukraine and that officials would work “to ensure that Ukraine has the technology, the ammunition, and the sheer firepower to defend itself.”
Monday, July 25
House Veterans' Affairs — 11 a.m. — Enterprise, Ala.
Military to civilian transition
Committee members will hold a field hearing on transition challenges for troops leaving the military.
Tuesday, July 26
Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — 419 Dirksen
Diversity in diplomacy
State Department officials will testify on efforts to improve diversity in diplomatic programs and efforts.
Wednesday, July 27
Senate Foreign Relations — 9:30 a.m. — 419 Dirksen
National security
State Department officials will testify on national security and economic security strategies.
House Transportation — 10 a.m. — 2167 Rayburn
Coast Guard personnel
Service officials will testify on planned changes to Coast Guard personnel policies.
House Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — Visitors Center H210
Electronic health records
VA officials will testify on ongoing problems with their electronic medical records overhaul project.
Senate Foreign Relations — 11:30 a.m. — 419 Dirksen
Nominations
The committee will consider several pending nominations, including Jonathan Henick to be ambassador to Uzbekistan.
Senate Foreign Relations — 2:30 p.m. — 419 Dirksen
Africa
State Department officials will testify on planned assistance to African countries in the fiscal 2023 budget request.
Senate Veterans' Affairs — 3 p.m. — 418 Russell
Nominations
The committee will consider several pending nominations.
Thursday, July 28
House Foreign Affairs — 9:30 a.m. — 2172 Rayburn
Indo-Pacific issues
Outside experts will testify on Chinese coercion in the Indo-Pacific region.
Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen
Nominations
The committee will consider several pending nominations, including Milancy Harris to be deputy under secretary of defense for intelligence.
House Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — Visitors Center H210
Sexual harassment
Veterans Affairs officials will testify on efforts to prevent sexual harassment at department facilities.
Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — 419 Dirksen
Nominations
The committee will consider several pending nominations, including Heide Fulton to be ambassador to Uruguay.
House Foreign Affairs — 12:30 p.m. — 2172 Rayburn
Business meeting
The committee will mark up several pending measures.
Senate Foreign Relations — 2 p.m. — 419 Dirksen
Nominations
The committee will consider several pending nominations, including Shefali Razdan Duggal to be ambassador to the Netherlands.
Friday, July 29
House Armed Services — 8:30 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn
Reproductive health
Defense Department officials will testify on available reproductive health services in the military and their effect on readiness.
Read more https://www.militarytimes.com/news/pentagon-congress/2022/07/24/this-week-in-congress-lawmakers-look-for-more-ways-to-help-ukraine/