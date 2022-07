Articles

Things get heated in the House in this week’s Hits and Misses, further illustrating our post-Roe and post-Uvalde reality. Plus, the Jan. 6 select committee shows off Sen. Josh Hawley’s fight or flight responses, Reps. Chip Roy and Ed Perlmutter get gassed, and more.

