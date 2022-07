Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 23 July 2022 22:52 Hits: 6

Former President Trump will speak at the TPUSA Student Action Summit in Tampa, Fla., as rumors he will announce a 2024 presidential bid continue to swirl.

The event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. EST.

Watch the live video above.

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/3571842-watch-live-trump-speaks-at-tpusa-student-conference/