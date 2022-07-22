On The Money — Ukraine, Russia strike grain deal

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 11
Observers hope Friday’s Ukraine-Russia grain deal will bring down global food prices. We’ll also look at the challenge of passing affordable housing legislation, one Senate Democrat's push to investigate Amazon’s newest acquisition, and more.
But first, check out the top takeaways from each of the Jan. 6 hearings.
Russia and Ukraine agreed to a deal Friday to open Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea, releasing stalled grain shipments into world markets to help alleviate an ongoing food crisis and bring down global prices.
The deal between the two countries was mediated through Turkey, which helped to broker the agreement under the auspices of the United Nations. The ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia has led to a de facto blockade of Black Sea ports that have been unable to export key agricultural goods like fertilizer and grain.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, speaking at a signing ceremony in Istanbul, hailed the deal as a “beacon of relief in a world that needs it more than ever.”
Tobias Burns has more here.
LEADING THE DAY
Lawmakers want to expand affordable housing. Communities say, ‘Not in my back yard’
Lawmakers are scrambling to pass affordable housing legislation after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) threw a wrench into yet another social spending package last week.
Manchin also rejected the Biden administration’s Build Back Better Act last year, which would have allotted more than $150 billion for housing geared toward the middle class and lower-income Americans.
Tobias has more on this here.
NOT SO FAST
Klobuchar asks FTC to investigate Amazon’s $3.9B move to buy One Medical
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a fierce critic of Amazon’s market power, is urging the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to investigate the e-commerce giant’s proposed $3.9 billion acquisition of primary health care provider One Medical.
The Minnesota Democrat, chair of the Senate Judiciary antitrust subcommittee, asked the FTC in a letter Thursday to investigate the deal over concerns she said it raises about anti-competitive behavior in the pharmaceutical industry and sensitive data it would allow the company to accumulate.
There’s more here from The Hill’s Rebecca Klar.
The Biden administration on Friday rolled out a $270 million security assistance package for Ukraine that includes four more High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and hundreds of tactical drones.
White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters that the package includes $175 million in presidential drawdown authority, which allows the Pentagon to send weapons from its own stockpiles.
The remaining $95 million will go toward contracting up to 580 Phoenix Ghost unmanned aerial systems under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.
The Hill’s Jordan Williams has the rundown here.
Workers in Alaska, Montana and Wyoming are resigning at the highest rate in the country, according to new data from WalletHub.
Since the coronavirus pandemic began and then ebbed, a wave of workers have chosen to leave their jobs as Americans’ priorities and living situations shifted.
That trend shows no signs of slowing down, with a recent report from McKinsey finding that 40 percent of workers are still planning on leaving their current place of employment.
These are the 10 states with the highest resignation rates.
Here’s what else we have our eye on:
That’s it for today. Thanks for reading and check out The Hill’s Finance page for the latest news and coverage. We’ll see you next week.
