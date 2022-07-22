Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 22 July 2022 15:42 Hits: 2

Members of Congress getting arrested and the final hearing of the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection before the August recess were the highlights of this week on Capitol Hill. CQ Roll Call’s photojournalists were on the Hill to catch the action.

The post Photos of the week ending July 22, 2022 appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2022/07/22/photos-of-the-week-ending-july-22-2022/