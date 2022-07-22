Photos of the week ending July 22, 2022

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 2
Members of Congress getting arrested and the final hearing of the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection before the August recess were the highlights of this week on Capitol Hill. CQ Roll Call’s photojournalists were on the Hill to catch the action.Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., wears a message reading “My State is Banning Exceptions — Protect Contraception” before the House passed a bill Thursday to protect access to contraceptives. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Rep. Andy Levin, D-Mich., and UNITE union members are arrested by Capitol police after blocking Constitution Avenue during their protest Wednesday outside the Senate office buildings in support of Senate cafeteria workers employed by Restaurant Associates. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Sen. Thomas R. Carper, D-Del., walks with staff through the temporary tunnel-like hallways built for the restoration of the Ohio Clock Corridor on the Senate side of the Capitol on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Rachel Jacoby gives a piece of a memorial for victims of the Highland Park, Ill., shooting that reads, “HPSTRONG,” to Senate Judiciary Chairman Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., during a hearing Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., conducts a news conference in the Capitol on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., conducts a news conference next to a sign of President Joe Biden held by Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., in the Capitol on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., center, is escorted away from a sit-in outside the Supreme Court with members of Congress on Tuesday to protest the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
