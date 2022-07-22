The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Microchips and drug pricing

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 6

Before their August recess, lawmakers hope to pass a major funding package to bolster domestic semiconductor manufacturing and a measure designed to lower the cost of many prescription drugs. CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman, Aidan Quigley and Lauren Clason outline the challenges awaiting Congress to pass those bills.

Show Notes:

The post Microchips and drug pricing appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-budget-podcast/microchips-and-drug-pricing/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version