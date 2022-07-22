Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 22 July 2022 17:57 Hits: 6

Before their August recess, lawmakers hope to pass a major funding package to bolster domestic semiconductor manufacturing and a measure designed to lower the cost of many prescription drugs. CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman, Aidan Quigley and Lauren Clason outline the challenges awaiting Congress to pass those bills.

Show Notes:

The post Microchips and drug pricing appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-budget-podcast/microchips-and-drug-pricing/