The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Russia tells its forces to target Western-provided weapons

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 0

Russia tells its forces to target Western-provided weapons

Russian leadership told its forces this week to target weapons provided by Western countries in its assault on Ukraine, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

“Army General Sergei Shoigu, noting the strengthening of the group's strike capabilities, instructed the commander to prioritize the destruction of enemy long-range missiles and artillery with high-precision weapons,” the ministry said, according to Interfax Ukraine.

Shoigu gave the new instructions to Russia’s Vostok battalion, which is currently fighting in the Donbas region of Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that targeting these Western-supplied missile systems would help shield Russian troops settled in eastern Ukraine from being shelled.

Shoigu’s commands follow a $820 million weapons package approved by the Pentagon for Ukraine earlier this month.

The U.S. has sent several M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) to Ukraine, which Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov called a “game-changer,” and plans on sending four more.

Russian forces have overwhelmed eastern Ukraine over past months, but new weapons systems have allowed the Ukrainian army to push back, Reznikov said.

The U.K., Germany and Norway have each recently sent M270 multiple-launch rocket systems to the embattled country.

However, Reznikov continues to plead with countries affiliated with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization to support Ukraine militarily as it defends itself against Russian troops.

“We needed to persuade them, to show them proof,” Reznikov said of Ukraine’s Western allies. “In the Izyum case, we were precise [in targeting] a Russian command center for aerial operations…Our partners saw it and said, ‘You passed the test.’”

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/russia/3565035-russia-tells-its-forces-to-target-western-provided-weapons/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version