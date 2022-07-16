Zelensky warns of ‘media terror’ of propaganda, disinformation amid Russian invasion

Articles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned against the “media terror” that he says is coming from Russian propaganda and disinformation amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine in an address on Saturday.

Zelensky pointed to Ukraine’s endurance since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of the country in late February, but said the conflict requires Ukrainians to be careful in the “information field” more than ever before.

He said false information was spread about a “massive” Russian missile strike on Ukraine on Saturday. He said the creation of “horror stories” by Russian officials and propagandists and the trust that some Ukrainians have put in anonymous sources have caused problems during the conflict.

“This sometimes takes on simply unhealthy forms when social networks and websites deliberately stuff fake information from Russia, the purpose of which is only one – to add media terror to the missile and artillery terror against our country,” Zelensky said.

Throughout the war, Russia has mounted an intense disinformation campaign, accusing the Ukrainian government of committing genocide as a false pretense for its invasion and exaggerating Russian military successes.

Zelensky said Ukrainians need to have “emotional sovereignty” so they do not rely on propaganda from the Russians. He said media weapons can sometimes be more effective than military ones.

“It is obvious that any missiles and artillery of Russia will not succeed in breaking our unity and knocking us off our path,” he said. “And it should be equally obvious that Ukrainian unity cannot be broken by lies or intimidation, fake information or conspiracy theories.”

Zelensky emphasized that the only way for Ukraine to win the war is if Ukrainians are united, which he said is their obligation to everyone who has fought for Ukraine’s freedom.

His comments come as the war approaches the five-month mark. Russian forces are attempting to take control of the Donetsk province in the Donbas region after capturing virtually all of another province in the area, Luhansk, earlier this month.

Zelensky said in his address that Ukrainian forces have liberated regions that Russia took at the outset of its invasion in February and will gradually liberate other territories under Russian occupation.

