Japanese Breakfast cancels concert at venue hosting event backed by Michael Flynn

The indie band Japanese Breakfast has canceled a concert scheduled for September in Rochester, N.Y., after the group learned that the venue also plans to host an event backed by Michael Flynn next month.

The group said in a tweet on Thursday that multiple people reached out to them to inform them that they were boycotting the Main Street Armory in Rochester because it was hosting an event of the ReAwaken America Tour, which includes a range of right-wing speakers like former Trump campaign consultant Roger Stone, Trump lawyer Sidney Powell and conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The band said they were originally told that the ReAwaken America event was canceled, but later learned it was “secretly” still scheduled. They said they want to stand by their principles.

“It’s a picket line we support and are not interested in crossing,” they said. “We are unfortunately unable to move the event to a different venue this time but we love Rochester and I am sure we will return someday soon.”

The venue, Main Street Armory, did not immediately return a request from The Hill for comment.

The ReAwaken America tour was organized by Clay Clark, a businessman from Tulsa, Okla., who originally organized the event in opposition to COVID-19 restrictions put in place during the pandemic. It was cosigned by Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser.

Flynn resigned from his role in the Trump administration after a few weeks following news that Flynn allegedly misled administration officials on his communication with the Russian ambassador to the United States before Trump took office.

Flynn most recently has become embroiled in controversy over his role in supporting the Trump campaign’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Flynn reportedly met with Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, to discuss the possibility of the military seizing voting machines as part of the efforts to keep Trump in office.

