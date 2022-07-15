Parliamentary procedures and other perplexities — Congressional Hits and Misses

Articles

Friday, 15 July 2022

Among some of the highlights in this week’s Congressional Hits and Misses: Sens. Josh Hawley and Cory Booker display some procedural confusion on the Senate floor, House members complain about late night coldness in the chamber, Speaker Nancy Pelosi picks on the pope, and Sen. John Hickenlooper enjoys the sweet taste of victory.

