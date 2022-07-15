The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

‘Build Back Better’ unravels

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 0

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin III told fellow Democrats he could no longer support climate provisions or higher taxes as part of any budget reconciliation package that comes to a vote before the August recess. CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman, Lindsey McPherson and Laura Weiss examine how Democratic negotiations unraveled, what can still be salvaged, and what it means for their broader legislative agenda.

Show Notes:

The post ‘Build Back Better’ unravels appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-budget-podcast/build-back-better-unravels/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version