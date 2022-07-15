Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 15 July 2022 17:51 Hits: 0

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin III told fellow Democrats he could no longer support climate provisions or higher taxes as part of any budget reconciliation package that comes to a vote before the August recess. CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman, Lindsey McPherson and Laura Weiss examine how Democratic negotiations unraveled, what can still be salvaged, and what it means for their broader legislative agenda.

Show Notes:

The post ‘Build Back Better’ unravels appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-budget-podcast/build-back-better-unravels/