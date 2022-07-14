On The Money — Semiconductor bill gets floor vote

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 6
The Senate is eyeing a standalone bill to subsidize domestic chip production. We’ll also look at the Fed’s stock trading probe, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s most recent inflation comments and the upcoming weed decriminalization bill.
But first, the Secret Service is under fire for deleting some potentially important text messages.
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) plans to hold a vote soon on a bill to provide $52 billion to $54 billion in assistance to the domestic semiconductor manufacturing industry and a tax credit for semiconductor manufacturers, according to Senate sources.
Schumer has told senators to expect a floor vote as early as Tuesday of next week.
The slimmed-down Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) for America bill at a minimum will include emergency funding for semiconductor manufacturers and the investment tax credit from the Facilitating American-Built Semiconductors Act.
The background: Congress is running out of time to come to an agreement on a larger China competition bill, and manufacturers are warning that they won’t build chip facilities unless lawmakers greenlight funding soon. A slimmed down bill to subsidize U.S. chip production is one potential solution, but it’s already drawing backlash from progressives who see it as corporate welfare.
LEADING THE DAY
Powell, Clarida cleared in Fed probe of financial trades
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and former Vice Chairman Richard Clarida were cleared in an internal probe of their financial transactions, according to a memo from the Fed’s internal watchdog released Thursday.
The Fed’s inspector general (IG) office, an independent internal watchdog, investigated several financial transactions conducted by the bank’s top two officials in 2019 and 2020, but “did not find evidence” they “violated laws, rules, regulations, or policies related to trading activities as investigated by our office.”
All three have since stepped down from their positions, though Clarida’s term at the Fed was to end this year regardless. The Fed IG also looked into Powell’s financial trades during December 2019 after some media reports raised questions about his conduct.
In a Wednesday memo to Powell, Fed Inspector General Mark Bialek said the watchdog office had not yet completed its probe of Kaplan and Rosengren. But Bialek said the investigations into Powell and Clarida turned up no evidence of serious misconduct.
‘UNACCEPTABLY HIGH’
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen described the U.S. inflation rate as “unacceptably high” on Thursday, adding that it is the Biden administration’s “top economic priority to bring it down.”
Consumer price data released by the Labor Department on Wednesday showed inflation hit new heights last month.
ROLLOUT
Senate Democrats to roll out weed decriminalization bill next week
Senate Democrats are planning to roll out long-awaited legislation to decriminalize marijuana next week, despite expected resistance from Republicans.
Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), who has been leading the legislative push along with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), confirmed reports that senators are set to unveil the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act in the coming week.
The state of the nationwide housing crisis shifted significantly in the mid 2000’s, moving from primarily a coastal issue to one dispersed throughout the U.S., according to a new report.
A report from Up For Growth shows the U.S. fell short of meeting housing needs across the country by more than three million homes in 2019 – up from 1.6 million
in 2012.
These are the 10 states where the housing shortage is the worst.
Here’s what else we have our eye on:
