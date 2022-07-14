These are the states where the housing shortage is the worst

Articles

The state of the nationwide housing crisis shifted significantly in the mid 2000’s, moving from primarily a coastal issue to one dispersed throughout the U.S., according to a new report.

The report from Up For Growth shows the U.S. fell short of meeting housing needs across the country by more than three million homes in 2019 – up from 1.6 million in 2012.

During this seven-year period, forty-seven states and the nation’s capital saw an increase in underproduction, and another six states moved into the underproduction category.

“When working individuals and families pay a higher percentage of their income for housing, they are more vulnerable to housing instability or houselessness,” the report read. “For many people, limited housing affordability means traveling further to access jobs, education, and services.

“The additional time spent traveling means not only a decreased quality of life for residents, but also increased stress on our environment in the form of air pollution and congestion on highways, roads, and streets,” the report continued.

A June analysis from Redfin notes the median home price in the U.S. is up by 11.2 percent from the previous year, at more than $428,000.

California currently has the largest deficit of homes at 978,000, while Mississippi fell short by 1,000.

Metro areas were also affected by the crisis, as Up for Growth data shows 230 metro areas experienced housing underproduction from 2012 to 2019. Gainesville, Ga had the highest percentage of housing underproduction in 2019 at 11.6 percent of total housing stock.

Yet Up For Growth notes reasons for housing underproduction vary by city and state, from uninhabitable homes to lack of family formation.

“Housing Underproduction is more than a housing problem,” the report read. “Addressing it is central to resolving the most urgent and important social, economic, and environmental issues of our time.”

Here are the ten states where the housing shortage is the worst, according to the report.

California: 978k

Texas: 322k

Florida: 289k

New York: 234k

Washington: 140k

New Jersey: 137k

Colorado: 127k

Arizona: 123k

Illinois: 120k

Georgia: 118k

