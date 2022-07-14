Hillicon Valley — US, Israel team up on tech

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 3
The Biden administration announced Wednesday it is partnering with Israel on a tech initiative focused on studying artificial intelligence and addressing climate change.
In other news, former President Trump slammed Elon Musk after the SpaceX and Tesla CEO said it is time for Trump “to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset.” He told Musk to instead focus on getting out of a potentially expensive lawsuit with Twitter.
The White House released a statement saying the new strategic tech partnership will involve interagency dialogue between the U.S. and Israel and that officials will meet annually, with the first meeting set to take place in the fall of this year.
Biden’s new deal comes amid his trip to the Middle East for high-stakes discussions with several world leaders as tensions soar in the region. Like other U.S. leaders, Biden has forged strong ties with Israel and its new prime minister, Yair Lapid.
Former President Trump knocked Elon Musk after the Tesla executive said it is time for the former president “to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset,” with Trump telling Musk to instead focus on his legal battle with Twitter.
In several statements issued through Trump’s Truth Social, the former president suggested that he was the reason for many of Musk’s successes and claimed that the Tesla executive had told him he was a supporter of Trump’s.
US OFFICIALS PUSH FOR SEMICONDUCTOR BILL
Two members of the Biden administration are warning of potential consequences if Congress fails to pass legislation aimed at investing in the semiconductor industry in the United States amid a major shortage.
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin addressed a letter to the four top Democrats and Republicans in the Senate and House, urging them to pass the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) in America Act.
“If these funds are not appropriated in the coming weeks, the United States will miss out on the current wave of semiconductor investment. Chip producers must make capital expenditure decisions now to meet the enormous increased demand,” the two said. “If we do not act, they will expand in countries that are already aggressively offering incentives, rather than here in the United States.”
AMAZON OFFERS VIDEOS TO POLICE WITHOUT PERMISSION
Amazon has provided footage from Ring video cameras to police without permission from owners or a court warrant 11 times this year, the company acknowledged in a letter to Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.).
Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube are failing to protect LGBTQ+ users, according to a new report from GLAAD, one of the largest LGBTQ+ media advocacy organizations.
