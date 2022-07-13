Biden says he wouldn’t be disappointed to run against Trump again

Articles

President Biden said that he wouldn’t be disappointed if there was a rematch between him and former President Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

“I’m not predicting. But I would not be disappointed,” the president told Israel’s Channel 12 in an interview that aired on Wednesday.

“No, look, the one thing I know about politics and American politics in particular is there's no way to predict what's going to happen. I'm not even halfway through my term yet ... but my hope is that the Republican Party moves back to a normal position that's not this MAGA party it's become in many ways,” Biden added.

The president pre-taped the interview at the White House on Tuesday and it aired at 8 p.m. in Israel.

The prospect of a White House rematch between Biden and Trump is growing more serious and Trump is holding discussions about announcing a third White House bid with current and former advisers, sources recently told The Hill.

Meanwhile, support for a Biden reelection bid hit a record low on Wednesday when nearly two-thirds of Americans said he should not run for a second presidential term in a new poll.

Biden on Tuesday insisted Democrats want him to run for reelection, firing back at doubters after polling has showed a majority of primary voters wanted someone else at the top of the ticket in 2024.

Biden was also asked in the interview with Israel’s Channel 12 about the country, as its government is set to be in campaign mode for the next several months after its governing coalition dissolved in June.

“Israel's a democracy. We're committed to the state, not an individual leader,” Biden said after he was asked if he would work with opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu should he be elected prime minister once more.

“Bibi and I have known each other for close to 40 years and we know where we agree and where we disagree," he added, referring to Netanyahu. "Whoever the leader is, I’ll work with.”

Biden arrived in Tel Aviv earlier on Wednesday, where he participated in an arrival ceremony and received a briefing on the country’s Iron Dome and Iron Beam Air Defense Systems. He then flew to Jerusalem to participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at Yad Vashem.

