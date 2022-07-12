Articles

Former President Trump spoke on the phone with his former White House adviser and political strategist Stephen Bannon at least twice the day before the Capitol attack, the select committee revealed on Tuesday.

After the first call on the morning of Jan. 5, 2021, which lasted 11 minutes, according to White House call logs, Bannon went on a right-wing talk show and predicted the next day would be eventful.

"All hell is going to break loose tomorrow," Bannon said in a clip of his appearance that was played during Tuesday's hearing. "It's all converging, and now we're on, as they say, the point of attack."

"I'll tell you this: It's not going to happen like you think it's going to happen," he added. "It's going to be quite extraordinarily different, and all I can say is strap in."

Bannon had refused to comply with a select committee subpoena for testimony and documents. He is slated to go to trial on Monday on two misdemeanor counts of criminal contempt of Congress over his defiance.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/3556166-bannon-predicted-all-hell-is-going-to-break-loose-tomorrow-after-jan-5-call-with-trump/