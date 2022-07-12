The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Capitol Lens | Supermoonstruck

With all of the excitement surrounding NASA’s release of the stunning new photos from the James Webb telescope, we decided to reach into our photo archives with this image from July 12, 2014, showing a supermoon rising over the Capitol Building. This lunar phenomenon, which occurs when the moon is at its closest point to the Earth, will happen again Wednesday night.

