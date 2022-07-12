'Squid Game' makes Emmy history with nomination for best drama

Articles

The hit Netflix show "Squid Game" has made history with Tuesday's Emmy nominations, becoming the first non-English language drama to be nominated for best drama.

The Korean series was nominated for the "Outstanding Drama Series" category along with Better "Call Saul,""Euphoria," "Severance," "Ozark," "Succession," "Stranger Things" and "Yellowjackets."

"Squid Game" received a slew of other Emmy nods, including Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series (Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun) and Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series.

South Korean director Hwang Dong-hyuk previously said he drew some inspiration for the dystopian drama from former President Trump, claiming that he resembles one of the show's VIP characters.

"It’s almost like he’s running a game show, not a country, like giving people horror. After all these issues happened, I thought it was about time that this show goes out into the world," Dong-hyuk said last year after the show was released on Netflix.

The 74th Emmy Awards ceremony is slated for Sept. 12 and will air on NBC.

