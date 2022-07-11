Articles

Published on Monday, 11 July 2022

Story at a glance From 2000 to 2020, 36 countries gained more trees than they lost. Europe experienced the highest net gain over 20 years at 6 million hectares. The U.S., Russia, and Canada together accounted for half of the trees gained, but each country experienced a net loss.

Millions of acres of trees have grown across the globe and especially in the U.S. during the first two decades of the 21st century even amid growing deforestation.

But although the U.S. is among three countries with the highest levels of new growth, it experienced one of the highest levels of tree loss over the same period.

New data from the University of Maryland and the World Research Institute, which tracks trees at least 16 feet tall, shows the world gained nearly 131 million hectares of tree growth from 2000 to 2020, and 36 countries gained more trees than they lost.

Europe experienced the highest net gain over 20 years at 6 million hectares – one hectare is equal to 100 acres.

Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan in Central Asia, and Bangladesh, India and Pakistan in South Asia also showed net increases.

The U.S., Russia, and Canada together accounted for half of the trees gained, but each country experienced a net loss. Overall, the data shows a net loss of more than 100 million hectares.

Meanwhile, researchers warned new growth does not cancel out the loss of carbon rich “old growth,” noting that old growth areas provide the ideal ecosystem for many plants and animals to thrive.

Researchers said the “groundbreaking” dataset, which tracks both tree height and tree loss and gain, allows for a fuller picture of greenhouse gas emissions and absorption. The team is hopeful this will aid in monitoring climate change mitigation and reforestation.

