Photos of the week ending July 8, 2022

Published on Friday, 08 July 2022

CQ Roll Call hit the road this recess week — to Arizona to be precise. With its Aug. 2 primary fast approaching, the Grand Canyon State hosted a number of Fourth of July-themed rallies and events and CQ Roll Call’s photojournalists were there to capture some of the patriotic politicking. And despite Congress being away, their lenses still kept a focus on Washington and some of the happenings there.

Sen. Mark Kelly , D-Ariz., right, fist bumps a supporter during Monday’s Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce Fourth of July parade (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call).A participant applies lipstick using the side mirror of a pickup truck before the start of the Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce Fourth of July parade on Monday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Walt Blackman, a Republican candidate for Arizona’s 2nd District, speaks to supporters at the Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce Fourth of July parade on Monday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Attendees line the street on Monday for the Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce Fourth of July parade. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Blackman speaks at a Prescott Valley Republican Women meeting in Prescott, Ariz., on Tuesday. The time keeper on the left uses green, yellow and red light bulbs to signal speakers when their time is up. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters speaks with attendees before the start of his town hall event at Miss Kitty’s Steak House in Williams, Ariz., on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)John Moore, mayor of Williams, Ariz., speaks in the lobby of City Hall in Williams, on Wednesday. Moore is another Republican candidate for Arizona’s 2nd District. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Tourists ride the Route 66 Zipline in Williams, Ariz., on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Meanwhile, back in Washington: Olympic soccer player Megan Rapinoe is seen as President Joe Biden speaks during the Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony at the White House on Thursday. Rapinoe was one of 17 recipients to receive the nation’s highest civilian honor. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Pat Cipollone, former White House counsel to President Donald Trump, is seen in the O’Neill House Office Building on Friday during an interview with the Jan. 6 select committee. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

