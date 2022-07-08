Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 08 July 2022 13:42 Hits: 0

With Congress out of town this recess week, we thought we would place the Hits and Misses spotlight on Sen. John Kennedy, whose colorful, down-home quips are a highlight of Senate hearings and often wind up in news cycles as tweetable sound bites. Here’s a sample of some of the Louisiana Republican’s folksy bon mots from the past six months.

The post The Kennedy center: Congressional Hits and Misses appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2022/07/08/the-kennedy-center-congressional-hits-and-misses/